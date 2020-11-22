aespa's Karina stuns netizens with her gorgeous ending shot on 'Inkigayo'

Netizens are talking about Karina's ending shot on SBS's 'Inkigayo'.

On November 22 KST, SM Entertainment's rookie girl group aespa performed their debut single "Black Mamba" on 'Inkigayo'. In addition to the terrific set design, which the netizens believe must have "cost the company a lot of money", the ending shots of the members created more buzz on community websites.

In a particular post, a netizen brought up Karina's visuals and her gorgeous individual ending shot. They wrote, "So pretty that you immediately let out a gasp upon seeing today's ending shot".

According to the netizens, Karina is gaining attention even from those who are not yet fans of aespa. Others also commented that Karina not only has a pretty visage but great proportions as well. Other comments include:

"Her eyes and the distance between her eyes are very unique"

"She looks like a pretty A.I."

"She's more unique than traditionally pretty"

"I'm searching for her profile now...!"

Check out some GIFs below! What did you think of aespa's ending shots on 'Inkigayo'?