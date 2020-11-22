BoA reveals her current ideal type as a special MC on 'My Little Old Boy'

BoA has revealed her current ideal type on 'My Little Old Boy'.

As a special MC on the SBS variety program, solo diva BoA talked about the traits that she looks for in an ideal partner. She revealed that she is looking for someone who is good to her and someone "who doesn't have that many friends".

She also added, "I can't meet someone like Kim Jong Min. He gets calls even when he is with his potential significant other. That woman would be very lonely then."



In terms of physical traits, however, BoA shared that she likes "tall and handsome men".

Eventually, BoA chose Park Soo Hong as the person closest to her ideal type. She said, "My life is actually quite boring. I think he would add variety to my life."

What do you think of BoA's ideal type?



