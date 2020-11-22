15

2

News
Posted by KayRosa 2 hours ago

Baek Ye Rin announces comeback with 2nd full-length album 'tellusboutyourself'

AKP STAFF

Baek Ye Rin has announced her official comeback.

On November 23, the solo singer took to her Instagram and dropped several teaser images for her upcoming album. The new album will be the singer's 2nd full-length album titled 'tellusboutyourself'. In these cryptic teaser images, a series of dots are coded inside a table without any hint or trace of what they might mean.

Seeing these teaser images, netizens are sharing their excitement for Baek Ye Rin's return. Stay tuned for the drop of 'tellusboutyourself' on December 10 KST!

 

  1. Baek Ye Rin
6 800 Share 88% Upvoted

2

sejung-the-great-4,791 pts 54 minutes ago 0
54 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

2

nickybaenim-2,490 pts 55 minutes ago 4
55 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

4 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND