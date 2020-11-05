10

Actor Ahn Jae Hyun worries fans as he looks extremely thin in recent photos

Actor Ahn Jae Hyun updated his fans through his social media recently. 

On November 5th, the actor posted a photo of himself without any captions. The photo he posted included various slides of profile photos of Ahn Jae Hyun.

😆

Ahn Jae Hyun looks sharper than ever as he looks very slim in the photos. Fans were worried as it appears the actor lost even more weight from his already-slim figure. Along with his extreme thinness, what captured the interests of fans is that his jawline has become more defined, and he looks as handsome as ever.

The actor recently drew attention when he uploaded a photo with the word "Present" on his Instagram. Netizens speculated that Ahn Jae Hyun posted the word to mean that he will concentrate on his present.

This is the first post after making the mysterious post. Still, the actor is welcomed by fans and netizens as he updates them through his social media. Many fans hope that he is doing alright and hopes he stops losing more weight.


26 minutes ago

He does look thinner but at the same time, he's already pretty slim built so it may just look more severe than it is. I mean we're really only seeing his face so it's hard to judge. Either way I hope he's in a good place.

Extreme thinness? He looks fine

