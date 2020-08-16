Jo Se Ho sheds tears during photoshoot after losing 17kg (~37 lbs)

Jo Se Ho shed tears on the reality program 'On & Off'.

After losing 17kg of body weight, entertainer Jo Se Ho shed tears thinking about the difficulties that came with his rigorous dieting routine. Through the program 'On & Off', Jo Se Ho took part in a body profile photo shoot, capturing his new figure.

He said, "I'm actually embarrassed to show this body...The outcome isn't 'a good body,' but in some ways I should still be proud of myself."

It has been revealed that Jo Se Ho followed a strict exercise and eating habit for six months. He started out with a weight of 86kg, hence losing 17kg must mean that he has lost about 3kg per month. According to experts, such loss through healthy methods must have required great will power and self-regulation.

During the program, Jo Se Ho still made the comment that "the stretch of his belly shows," but with the understanding that those outcomes are physiologically inevitable.

Viewers and casts of the variety program 'On & Off' all rooted for Jo Se Ho and wept together in the studio. Check out the clip below!