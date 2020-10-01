The girls of LOONA release a fresh new group concept photo for their upcoming third mini-album '12:00'

LOONA continues to unveiled more concept photos as they are getting ready for their comeback.

The girls have been boasting of their beauty in the individual photos that were released of each member. On October 2, LOONA unveiled the group concept photo along with two more individual photos of Heejin and Kim Lip.



The girls of LOONA revealed the fresh new group concept photo as they pose on a stairway all dressed in white jumpsuits. The sunlight strikes them at an angle adding contrast and edginess to the photo.

Their 3rd mini-album titled '12:00' is scheduled to be released very soon on October 19 at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for the release of their album!