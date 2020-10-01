15

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF

Golden Child drop upbeat highlight medley album preview of their upcoming second single album 'Pump It Up'

Golden Child will be releasing their second single album 'Pump It Up' in less than a week.

They are getting ready for their comeback as they pump up their fans with a new highlight medley preview of their new single album. With three new upbeat songs, the boys are ready to warm up the autumn season.


Golden Child's 2nd single album 'Pump It Up' as well as the boys' new title track of the same name, will be released this October 7 at 6 PM KST!

So stay tuned while you check out the album preview above!

