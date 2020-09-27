VERIVERY drops official comeback scheduler for 5th mini-album 'FACE US'

VERIVERY is coming back with a new mini-album!

As seen previously, the group recently unveiled a new comeback trailer titled 'FACE it'. On September 28 KST, VERIVERY officially announced that the name of their upcoming album is named 'FACE US', set for release in October. According to the teaser scheduler, they will begin revealing official photos and teaser videos starting from October 2 KST.

Are you excited for VERIVERY's comeback? The album release and the online showcase will take place on October 13 KST. Stay tuned!