Ukrainian rapper who plagiarized BTS SUGA's 'Daechwita' posts videos mocking allegations

The Ukrainian rapper who allegedly plagiarized BTS SUGA's mixtape track "Daechwita" posted videos mocking the allegations.



ARMY previously alleged the track "10K" by Ukrainian rapper Alllex Black was plagiarized from "Daechwita", which SUGA released under his pseudonym Agust D this past May. Big Hit Entertainment then responded with a legal warning, and Alllex as well as his friend Egor are now responding to fans.



A day ago, Alllex posted a self-produced video clip to the track "10K", which he promoted with posters of SUGA's face. He and Egor also ripped up posters of August D and threw them away. It's unclear what the rapper is saying exactly, but it seems he wants to send a message to BTS' fans, who suspect it's simply a publicity stunt.



What are your thoughts on the controversy?





