4

8

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 45 minutes ago

Ukrainian rapper who plagiarized BTS SUGA's 'Daechwita' posts videos mocking allegations

AKP STAFF

The Ukrainian rapper who allegedly plagiarized BTS SUGA's mixtape track "Daechwita" posted videos mocking the allegations.

ARMY previously alleged the track "10K" by Ukrainian rapper Alllex Black was plagiarized from "Daechwita", which SUGA released under his pseudonym Agust D this past May. Big Hit Entertainment then responded with a legal warning, and Alllex as well as his friend Egor are now responding to fans.

A day ago, Alllex posted a self-produced video clip to the track "10K", which he promoted with posters of SUGA's face. He and Egor also ripped up posters of August D and threw them away. It's unclear what the rapper is saying exactly, but it seems he wants to send a message to BTS' fans, who suspect it's simply a publicity stunt.

What are your thoughts on the controversy?


  1. BTS
  2. SUGA
  3. DAECHWITA
15 6,081 Share 33% Upvoted

9

Kirsty_Louise18,824 pts 43 minutes ago 0
43 minutes ago

He’s doing all of this for clout, I wish people would just ignore him. He’s not worth our time and he’ll just keep doing dumb shit like this.

Share

4

buselessgirl15 pts 40 minutes ago 0
40 minutes ago

IGNORE, IGNORE, ignore. Don't give people like this your time.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Most Iconic SM Visual of All Time?
5 days ago   145   43,587
Big Bang, T.O.P
Big Bang's T.O.P scares fans with Instagram post
23 hours ago   26   93,570

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND