Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 44 minutes ago

Ukrainian rapper says BTS deleted his track after he allegedly plagiarizes SUGA's 'Daechwita'

BTS SUGA's "Daechwita" was allegedly plagiarized by Ukrainian rapper Alllex Black.

ARMY are alleging the track "10K" by rapper Alllex Black was plagiarized from "Daechwita", which SUGA released under his pseudonym Agust D this past May. Big Hit Entertainment is also said to have given the rapper a warning after fans alerted the label.

On August 26, Alllex Black claimed his song "10K" was deleted by BTS' label without any warning or discussion, and he further stated he bought the rights to the song and wrote his own lyrics. The track was listed as a "cover" on YouTube a day later, and the rapper posted a video on YouTube under the title "Big Hit Labels - BTS Deleted my track 10 K."

Take a look at his social media post below. What are your thoughts on the issue?

Azure_Aurora2,201 pts 39 minutes ago 0
39 minutes ago

Another attention seeker.

HSK2,108 pts 32 minutes ago 0
32 minutes ago

There are comparison videos on YouTube, by the way. No doubt this is/was plagiarism. Even the logo distortion effect is the same 👎🏻 Considering that Big Hit already gave him a warning (despite him stating otherwise) and that he listed it as a "cover" afterwards, it really makes him look like utter lying trash 🤡

