'Start-up' drama reveals artist lineup for upcoming OST incl. Red Velvet, Oh My Girl, Davichi & more

The upcoming tvN drama 'Start-Up' revealed the lineup of artists for its OST!



The production companies behind 'Start-Up' announced viewers can expect music from Red Velvet, Jung Seung Hwan, Kim Feel, 10cm, Oh My Girl's Seunghee, Jiho, and Binnie, Davichi, and Suzy for the OST.



As previously reported, 'Start-Up' starring Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk tells the story about a tech student who drops out of college to pursue her dreams to become the next Steve Jobs.



'Start-Up' premieres on October 17 at 9PM KST.