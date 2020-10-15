8

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

'Start-up' drama reveals artist lineup for upcoming OST incl. Red Velvet, Oh My Girl, Davichi & more

The upcoming tvN drama 'Start-Up' revealed the lineup of artists for its OST!

The production companies behind 'Start-Up' announced viewers can expect music from Red VelvetJung Seung HwanKim Feel10cmOh My Girl's SeungheeJiho, and Binnie, Davichi, and Suzy for the OST. 

As previously reported, 'Start-Up' starring Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk tells the story about a tech student who drops out of college to pursue her dreams to become the next Steve Jobs.

'Start-Up' premieres on October 17 at 9PM KST. 

  1. Davichi
  2. Jung Seung Hwan
  3. Kim Feel
  4. Oh My Girl
  5. Red Velvet
  6. START UP
