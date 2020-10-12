MONSTA X to take over Kakao TV's web reality show 'Face ID' after Lee Hyori to share their daily lifestyles

MONSTA X will be taking over Kakao TV's ongoing web reality series, 'Face ID'!

Previously, singer Lee Hyori starred as the first host of 'Face ID' and shared her daily lifestyle with viewers through the lens of a smartphone camera. Starting this October 26 for a total of 4 episodes, each of the MONSTA X members including Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Jooheon, and I.M will take turns showing fans what their day to day routines are like. Furthermore, fans can also look forward to the MONSTA X members busy preparing for their 3rd full album comeback through the reality series.



Meanwhile, MONSTA X's upcoming 3rd full album 'Fatal Love' is coming soon on November 2!



