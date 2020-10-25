[TW] Former AOA member Mina causes concerns with her post about sleeping pills

Mina uploaded posts that made netizens concerned once again.

Earlier this year, the former AOA member had revealed that she had been bullied by Jimin, and had been rushed to the hospital after a suicide attempt. She has been working on getting better, but has received various death messages on Instagram.

Netizens have been worried about her, and she recently made another concerning post, writing, "I can't sleep no matter how many sleeping pills I take. When will I be able to sleep comfortably without thinking about anything? Have I ever had sleep like that? I feel like I want to do something and that I should be doing something.. but when I try, I wonder what I can do right now. I lost faith I had in the people I believed in, and it makes me wonder what humans are. I can't meet people because I get anxious afterward. Everything is still hard. I just want to sleep. Does anyone have recommendations for a really good psychiatrist in Dongtan or Ilsan that is a good counselor and prescribes good medicine? Please give me recommendations."