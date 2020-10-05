[TW] Former AOA member Mina reveals malicious direct messages saying she should kill herself

[TW Trigger Warning]

Recently, former AOA member Mina reopened her Instagram account as fans welcomed her social media. However, not everyone welcomed her back with open arms.

Mina posted a selfie photo as her first post in eight weeks. Then she posted a series of captures of malicious direct messages from one user. She posted the photos with the caption, "Shut it".

In the photos that Mina revealed, the one netizen sent her various messages with curse words calling her a whore. The netizen sent multiple messages to Mina saying, "You're so funny, you act pitiful" as the netizen even tells her to kill herself.

The netizen sending the messages seemed like a non-Korean as the Korean was written strangely and not coherently. The netizen constantly sent Mina these malicious comments even mentioning another member.

As the Korean seemed strange, many other netizens are guessing the person is one of the international netizens who used Google translate. Many netizens are supporting Mina as they tell her not to mind those messages. They have commented, "Why are you messing with her?", "Don't mind this weird foreigner.", "Please report this person" and "There are more people who love you so only pay attention to the good things."

Meanwhile, Mina debuted with AOA back in 2012 and gained much popularity. She left the team in May of last year.

Mina changed her career to being an actress but recently made headlines as she revealed that she left the group due to AOA leader Jimin's bullying.

Since then, she had left social media to gain mental stability but had recently reopened her account.

