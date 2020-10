WINNER's Song Min Ho is ready to be back.

In the interview teaser, artists are interviewed on what kind of person MINO is. People interviewed are BewhY, Bobby, Zion.T, and many other well-known, respected producers such as CHOICE37. All of them talk about MINO as a sincere artist who never takes his job lightly.

His first solo comeback in 2 years with 2nd full album, 'Take' is coming up on October 30 at 6 PM KST so stay tuned. In the meantime, watch the clip above.