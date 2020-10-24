13

TVXQ's Changmin is getting married today

TVXQ's Changmin is getting married today.

The idol and his non-celebrity fiancee will be married in a private ceremony on October 25 KST. Originally, he had intended to hold the wedding on September 5 but postponed it due to a spike in Seoul's COVID-19 cases.

Changmin first went public with his relationship last December before announcing he was engaged this past June through a handwritten letter to fans.

Congratulations!

we lost him yall jk lmao im so happy that he found someone hopefully suju member is next

