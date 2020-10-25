10

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 57 minutes ago

The production manager of 'Double Patty' speaks up about Red Velvet's Irene

The production manager of Red Velvet Irene's big-screen acting debut film 'Double Patty' spoke up about her. 

Previously, it was reported that 'Double Patty' is now considering a potential postponement until later in 2021. The representative denied the film's postponement was not directly related to Irene's recent controversy. On October 25th, the production manager took to his Instagram to address the issue. The translation is as follows: 

"A lot of people have been asking me about Irene. I believe this is due to me being the production manager (though I quit amidst the project). 

To be frank, I don't personally know Irene. We were on a project together but I only spotted her a few times during the pre-shooting and a couple of times on the set after we have started filming. 

To give my two cents as many of you have asked, I believe this is more of an industry-wide problem rather than her own personality issue. 

This might offend someone but I can see why some idols don't behave when I see how their management team treats them. 

Popular idols are cash cows of the company. It could be the contract renewal issue, and there could be more behind this, but it has been the industry's general consensus to spoil their artist.

Think about how spoiled children or pets behave. You'd get the picture. 

I'm not saying every celebrity who was pampered would be rude but the environment might have considerably affected someone's behavior. 

Mutual respect would be ideal, but there's more to think about than simply pointing fingers at those idols. 

Now, I can't answer if Irene was a difficult person because I didn't have any interactions to support that sentiment...

I hope there would be fewer personal attacks. I'll delete my post if this further instigates the controversy." #Irene #stopasking #Idk #sorry #filmcrew #Busanguy #DoublePatty #RedVelvet

pso2323 pts 49 minutes ago 0
49 minutes ago

She seems to speak comment sense and I actually agree with her.

4

katiecat0283 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

...Oh, great! So now it's not only a personality issue with Irene, but it's a common personality issue among idols so much that it is normalized in the kpop industry. This doesn't help Irene like AT ALL.

