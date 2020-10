TWICE have revealed another striking teaser photo of Tzuyu ahead of their 2nd full album comeback!

In this teaser photo, Tzuyu stuns onlookers with an unstoppable aura, combining a bold, gray and white palette with warm reddish brown color styles. TWICE will be returning this October 26 at 6 PM KST with their 2nd full album 'Eyes Wide Open' and their title track, "I Can't Stop Me".

What do you think of TWICE's daily comeback teasers so far?