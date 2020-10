CL has dropped her long-awaited double comeback title tracks, "H₩A" and "5STAR"!

Alongside the worldwide release of both singles online, CL has also revealed a sleek performance video for "H₩A" as well as a visualizer video for her groovy R&B number, "5STAR".

Later today on October 29 at 12:37 AM EST, CL will be holding her official comeback performance stage on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'!

Check out CL's comeback tracks "H₩A" and "5STAR" above and below!