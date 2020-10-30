Seventeen win #1 + Performances from October 30th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.



On this week's episode, BLACKSWAN debuted with "Tonight", DRIPPIN made their debut with "Nostalgia", and P1Harmony debuted with "Siren". TWICE came back with "I Can't Stop Me", TXT made a comeback with "Blue Hour", and CIX returned with "Jungle".



As for the winners, Seventeen and BTS were the nominees, but it was Seventeen who took the win with "Home;Run". Congratulations to Seventeen!



Performers also included Seventeen, NCT U, B1A4, Pentagon, LOONA, Punch, VERIVERY, Weeekly, and CRAVITY.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







===

DEBUT: BLACKSWAN







==

DEBUT: DRIPPIN







==

DEBUT: P1Harmony







==

COMEBACK: TWICE







==

COMEBACK: TXT







==

COMEBACK: CIX







===

Seventeen







==

NCT U







==

B1A4







==

Pentagon







==

LOONA







==

Punch







==

VERIVERY







==

Weeekly







==

CRAVITY







===