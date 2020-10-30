49

3

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

BAE173 tease debut schedule for 'Intersection: Spark' album

AKP STAFF

BAE173 have revealed the schedule for their 'Intersection: Spark' debut album.

According to the schedule below, fans can expect a track list on November 2 KST, an MV teaser on November 11 and 16, a highlight medley on November 18 before 'Intersection: Spark' drops on the 19th. 

As previously reported, "BAE" stands for "Before Anyone Else," "1" stands for perfection, and "73" is a lucky number. BAE173 features Bit, Doha, Youngseo, Muzin, J-Min, Yoojun, and Junseo as well as former X1 members Nam Dohyon and Lee Hangyul.

Are you looking forward to BAE173's debut?

  1. BAE173
  2. INTERSECTION SPARK
0 949 Share 94% Upvoted
Noel
Happy Halloween with NOEL 🎃
1 hour ago   0   87
Red Velvet, Joy
Red Velvet's Joy receives hate on her Instagram
7 days ago   224   180,004

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND