BAE173 tease debut schedule for 'Intersection: Spark' album

BAE173 have revealed the schedule for their 'Intersection: Spark' debut album.



According to the schedule below, fans can expect a track list on November 2 KST, an MV teaser on November 11 and 16, a highlight medley on November 18 before 'Intersection: Spark' drops on the 19th.



As previously reported, "BAE" stands for "Before Anyone Else," "1" stands for perfection, and "73" is a lucky number. BAE173 features Bit, Doha, Youngseo, Muzin, J-Min, Yoojun, and Junseo as well as former X1 members Nam Dohyon and Lee Hangyul.



Are you looking forward to BAE173's debut?

