Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Refund Sisters shed tears together after a successful debut

Refund Sisters have successfully debuted. 

On the October 24th episode of the 'Hangout with Yoo', Lee Hyori, Jessi, Hwa Sa, and Uhm Jung Hwa show their journey to debut as 'Refund Sisters'. They seemed pressured having to perform their debut stage in about a week but nonetheless, they successfully take on a bad girl concept and performance on stage.  

After monitoring their debut stage, Uhm Jung Hwa teared up as she started sharing her thoughts after the performance. "I just wanted to say thank you to everyone. I was able to trust what I had in me and I'm so happy I could take on this challenge."

Lee Hyori started crying as well saying "I cry every time I see someone else cry" and Jessi agreed, swallowing her tears. All members ended up hugging each other and this made the viewers emotional. 

Check out their debut performance here, if you've missed it.  

Nana1998224 pts 56 minutes ago 0
56 minutes ago

All 4 of them are amazing and so cool. These women are just wonderful and Refund sisters is a original and new concept for a group. So, I'm so happy to see them being so successful together 💙

LittleDuckling405 pts 17 minutes ago 0
17 minutes ago

It would be more surprising to see them not do well. All these lovely women are popular and have large support. It was obvious since it’s announcement that this project group would do remarkably well.

