BTS has reached another milestone.



The music video for BTS' hit song "Boy With Luv", featuring Halsey, has surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube. This marks the group's second music video to hit 1 billion views following the music video for "DNA", which hit 1.1 billion views back on October 5th.

The song was initially released back in April 2019, as shown in the screenshot below.

Congratulations to BTS! Check out the M/V below if you need a reminder.