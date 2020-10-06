Pentagon release chic second concept teaser photos for their upcoming tenth mini-album 'WE:TH'

Pentagon is preparing for their comeback as they release the second concept photos their tenth mini-album 'WE:TH'.

Previously, the boy group unveiled romantic teaser photos of individual members along with a group photo. On October 7 at midnight KST, the boys of Pentagon are showing off charms that are completely different from the last. This time, the boys are boasting a chicer and more stylish charm as the members pose in prism light.

Pentagon will be making their comeback on October 12 at 6 PM KST! Check out the new concept photos below and wait for the boy group's comeback!