Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

TEEN TOP Niel's first lead role music film 'Swag' confirms premiere date

The upcoming music drama film 'Swag', starring TEEN TOP's Niel in his first lead acting role, has confirmed its premiere for this coming December!

In 'Swag', TEEN TOP's Niel takes on the role of an aspiring rapper named Elle. On his journey toward stardom, Elle encounters a top K-Pop star named Jay, a genius producer named OG, and discovers both love and friendships. Niel will be showcasing not only his rap skills, but also a new side of him through many of the film's music numbers which including singing, dancing, etc.

The music film's OST lineup features hot artists like Hyolyn, Hanhae, G2, YunBReddy, and more, with Groovy Room participating as the film's head OST producers. 

Check out the first teaser poster for 'Swag', premiering in theaters this December!

