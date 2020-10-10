7

Netizens speculate about BLACKPINK's Jennie's latest Instagram update

BLACKPINK's Jennie's latest Instagram update had netizens buzzing. 

On October 10th, the popular idol updated her Instagram with stunning pictures as usual. In a caption she wrote, "Yeah we some (emoji) you can't manage". But there was more to widespread attention than her gorgeous visual. 

Some netizens conjectured Jennie is protesting YG Entertainment's earlier decision to delete the controversial nurse outfit scene in BLACKPINK's "Lovesick Girls" M/V, by wearing jeans with the embroidered word "censored". Others say they are simply reading too much into things, pointing out it could mean nothing or the censored lyrics of the song "Pretty Savage" to go with the caption. 

What do you think? 

 

1

pink_oracle8,665 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

But this is for a shoot though? It's totally unlikely she pulled this outfit together. You really can't read that much into it when there's a literal team of people behind everything she wears.

LittleSukie4,495 pts 36 minutes ago
36 minutes ago

I lose a brain cell every time when netizens speculate about sth. I did not have many to begin with 😂

