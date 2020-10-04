Pentagon unveils a floral tracklist for 10th mini-album 'WE:TH'

Pentagon has unveiled the tracklist for their upcoming album.

On October 5 KST, the Cube Entertainment boy group dropped the tracklist for their 10th mini-album 'WE:TH'. The album contains six tracks, including the title song "Daisy", "Beautiful Goodbye", "You Like", "That Year, That Month, That Day", "Paradise", and "I'm Here" (CD Only).

The last track "I'm Here" is a solo song by Jinho, who is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service.

Stay tuned for Pentagon's 10th mini-album, set for release on October 12 at 6 PM KST!