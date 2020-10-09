Rain captures the hearts of netizens while wearing his daughter's earrings

Rain captured the hearts of female netizens with his cute innocent charms.



On October 8, Rain posted two photos with the caption, "Details on the...earrings" on his Instagram.



In the photos revealed, Rain is seen wearing a baby-blue sweater as he sits on the floor, holding two hand-held fans. He radiates cuteness through his puppy eyes that are looking up.





In particular, the earrings on his ears draw attention as it seems like he is wearing the earrings that seem to belong to his daughter.





Meanwhile, Rain married actress Kim Tae Hee in 2017 and has two daughters. He received much love as he promoted in the project group SSAK3 in the MBC variety show 'Hang Out with Yoo' with Lee Hyori.



