10

0

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Rain captures the hearts of netizens while wearing his daughter's earrings

AKP STAFF

Rain captured the hearts of female netizens with his cute innocent charms.

On October 8, Rain posted two photos with the caption, "Details on the...earrings" on his Instagram.

In the photos revealed, Rain is seen wearing a baby-blue sweater as he sits on the floor, holding two hand-held fans. He radiates cuteness through his puppy eyes that are looking up.

View this post on Instagram

디테일... 귀...걸이

A post shared by RAIN♥ (@rain_oppa) on

In particular, the earrings on his ears draw attention as it seems like he is wearing the earrings that seem to belong to his daughter.

Meanwhile, Rain married actress Kim Tae Hee in 2017 and has two daughters. He received much love as he promoted in the project group SSAK3 in the MBC variety show 'Hang Out with Yoo' with Lee Hyori.

  1. Rain
1 2,079 Share 100% Upvoted

0

MENsplaining2,502 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

So adorable. Love him more and more every year!



Jealous of that handbag though... his wife has excellent taste. 🙂
Share
Cha Eun Woo, Sungjae, D.O., Jinyoung, IU, Suzy, Joy, Siwon, Taecyeon
10 of K-Pop's Best Idol Actors
2 hours ago   19   4,245

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND