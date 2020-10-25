0

MLD Entertainment's rookie boy group T1419 reveals concept posters for their 1st pre-release single 'Dracula'

T1419 is gearing up for their debut. 

On October 25 at midnight KST, T1419 revealed 3 different concept posters for their pre-release debut single "Dracula" via the group's official social media accounts. The members are seen wearing various masks yet artfully posing in front of a cathedral, raising many fans' anticipations for their impending release. 


MLD Entertainment's upcoming rookie boy group T1419 is a product of a joint project with global IT company NHN and Sony Music. The boys have the ambition to become a global idol group and thus they plan on debuting simultaneously in Korea, Japan, and the United States on October 27th. 

Check out the teasers above and below. What do you think?

 

I fit in there cause I'm a clown darnit :/

