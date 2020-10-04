Minho writes a sweet letter to 'SHINee World' while still serving in the military

SHINee's Minho has written a sweet letter to his group's fanbase.

On October 4, Minho wrote to his fans 'SHINee World' with updates regarding his current status and words of encouragement. As part of his mandatory military duty, Minho is serving as part of the marine corps, a program known for its rigid training and challenging physical labor demands.

In the digitized letter, Minho wrote:

"To. My SHINee World dears

(Saluting)! This is Marine Sergeant Choi Min Ho!!! The leaves are in full color and the sky is high - it's autumn. Are you all fine? Is it true that you are all health and free of pain? I told you to stay safe and healthy, and I hope you all are keeping your promises! I am spending my days in a healthy state~ (I think my problem is that I'm too healthy ^^) I miss you all today haha I've become a sergeant, the final level... Time has passed and as a sergeant I feel like the responsibilities and burdens have grown~ Now that I am spending more time with my juniors rather than my seniors, I get to relay my thoughts and experiences to them in order to inform everyone and take a chance to look back on myself!"

Check out the full translation below:

Do you miss SHINee's Minho as a civilian? In related news, Minho made netizens laugh by appearing as a commenter for Taemin's 'V Live' last month.

