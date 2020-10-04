4

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Rookie group Weeekly unveils tracklist for 2nd mini album 'We Can'

Weeekly has unveiled the official tracklist for their new album.

On October 5 KST, the rookie girl group Weeekly dropped the tracklist for 'We Can', their 2nd mini album. The album contains five tracks, including the title song "Zig Zag" and B-side tracks "Unnie"*, "My Earth", "Secretly"*, and "Monday Through Friday"*. 

Weeekly made their debut back in June as A Pink's 'little sister group'. Are you excited for their first comeback? Stay tuned for the album drop on October 13 at 6 PM KST!

(*literal translations)

 

venoa599 pts 50 minutes ago 1
50 minutes ago

YESSS Jiyoon write the lyrics for "Monday trough Friday" and produce and write "My earth" .

She's extremely young and has a LOT of potential ! She also participated for their debut album and it screamed TALEEENT !!!!!

bartkun11,504 pts 34 minutes ago 0
34 minutes ago

Weeekly fighting! good luck with this mini album girls 🤩😍

