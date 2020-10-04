VERIVERY reveals chic official group photos for 'FACE US'

VERIVERY has dropped official group photos for their comeback.

On October 5 KST, the boy group unveiled two new photos for 'FACE US', their 5th mini-album. After releasing a series of individual concept photos, these images include all seven members posing charismatically against cool neon colors. After delivering a striking stage on 'Road To Kingdom' with a 'nightmare' theme, VERIVERY is ready to keep making comebacks with a concept just a haunting!

Are you excited for VERIVERY's comeback? The 5th mini album will be released on October 13 at 6 PM KST.