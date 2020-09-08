SHINee's Minho spotted furiously commenting as a viewer during Taemin's comeback 'V Live'

Back on September 7, SHINee's Taemin held a special 'V Live' broadcast to celebrate his comeback with his 3rd full album, 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1'!

During this broadcast, fans noticed one very enthusiastic participant in the comments section, by the name of 'Choi Min Ho'. He was seen leaving comments like, "Taemin's 'Criminal', let's get daebak~!", "The top male soloist of K-Pop", "Taemin I miss you", and more.

It turns out, this enthusiastic fan was none other than SHINee member Minho! When Taemin went through the songs in his album to explain them in detail to fans, Minho stated, "I like this song", and when Taemin discussed his previous injury, he said, "You should have been more careful! Don't get injured". Later on, when Taemin made a surprised face during the live, Minho joked, "Your funny face just got captured".



Finally, before logging off, Minho commented, "Do a good job Taemin~ Hyung is going to turn my phone back in. I hope your album gets daebak. Be strong, and take care of your health~".

While Taemin himself wasn't able to notice Minho in the comments section, Shawols definitely did! They said, "I think Minho left more comments than me", "Too bad Taemin didn't see Minho", "The cute and generous Minho is the best!", and more.

Meanwhile, SHINee's Minho is currently carrying out his mandatory military service duties as a member of the marine corps, after enlisting in April of 2019. The star is expected to return from his service later this year.

