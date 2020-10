MAMAMOO reveal spoiler film for pre-release track 'Dingga'

MAMAMOO have revealed the spoiler film for their pre-release track "Dingga".



In the spoiler film below, the 4 members practice their choreography for the song, and fans also get a sneak peek at the music video filming. MAMAMOO also say they hope to meet fans soon after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.



As previously revealed, MAMAMOO are dropping "Dingga" on October 20 KST followed by their tenth mini album 'Travel' on November 3 KST.



Check out MAMAMOO's "Dingga" spoiler film below.