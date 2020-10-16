Netizens LOL & react to rookie idol TOO member Woonggi's #WAPchallenge on TikTok

Many K-Pop idols are now active on TikTok, not only launching their own challenged but also participating in other popular challenges across the globe!

However, most of them have decided not to take part in Cardi B's #WAPchallenge... since K-Pop generally follows a PG rating.

Despite that, rookie boy group TOO's member Woonggi has decided to show his love for the catchy pop song with his very own #WAPchallenge!

제발 이거 누가 찍음????????? ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ 트월킹할 때 얼굴 잡는거봐 pic.twitter.com/8bMRaeiJxd — 개미 (@gaemi825) October 15, 2020

Do you notice something a little off about the challenge? Netizens did! They couldn't help but LOL and reacted hilariously with comments like:



"Kekekekeke this is so funny."

"I literally laughed so hard kekekeke."

"Zooms in on his face quickly!! This is the true K-Pop idol version of the #WAPchallenge kekekeke."

"Why is the camera-person so anxious kekekeke."

"Whoever filmed this, how can you just watch that yourself kekekeke."

"Ahhhh Woonggi is so freaking cute and funny kekekeke."

"WTF the camera kekekeke."

"Who's idea was this, they get a prize kekekeke."

"What is the point of this challenge if you turn the camera away during the highlight kekekekeke."

"So cute kekekeke. It's just gonna be cute and funny when Woonggi does it anyway kekeke."

...and more!

Do you want to see other K-Pop idols trying the #WAPchallenge?