Army musical 'Return Home' featuring Xiumin, Onew, N, Sungyeol, Sunggyu, Yoon Ji Sung, Jo Kwon, and more releases concept posters

'Return Home' has released its poster for its idol-filled musical.

The musical is an army production, and the cast heavily features singers. EXO's Xiumin, SHINee's Onew, INFINITE's Sunggyu and Sungyeol, VIXX's N, Kim Min Seok, Jo Kwon, and Yoon Ji Sung are among those cast for the musical. It is a musical about soldiers who fought in the 6.25 war, but ultimately were abandoned in the middle of nowhere. The musical is about bringing their remains back.

Check out the posters below.





