Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Army musical 'Return Home' featuring Xiumin, Onew, N, Sungyeol, Sunggyu, Yoon Ji Sung, Jo Kwon, and more releases concept posters

'Return Home' has released its poster for its idol-filled musical.

The musical is an army production, and the cast heavily features singers. EXO's XiuminSHINee's OnewINFINITE's Sunggyu and SungyeolVIXX's N, Kim Min SeokJo Kwon, and Yoon Ji Sung are among those cast for the musical. It is a musical about soldiers who fought in the 6.25 war, but ultimately were abandoned in the middle of nowhere. The musical is about bringing their remains back.

Check out the posters below.


WHAAAAAATTTTT87 pts 47 minutes ago 0
Aaaa my babies !!!! How I wish I'm a Korean now 😆😆

