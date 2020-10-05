Hyomin confirmed to return with a new solo album

On October 6, Hyomin's label Sublime Artist Agency confirmed the artist's comeback, expected to take place by the end of 2020.

Last month, Hyomin spoiled a little bit of her comeback news during a 'V Live' broadcast with fans, where she said, "I think I will be able to bring you good news soon."

Hyomin is currently busy with preparations for her solo comeback album, as she will be partnering up with a star producer this time for her return. Meanwhile, Hyomin recently returned to the stage as a member of T-ara, reuniting with her group members for a special Chuseok holiday concert through SBS's 'MMTG (Civilization Express)'.

