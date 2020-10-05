NU'EST overcome loneliness after meeting one another in Japanese 'Drive' MV

NU'EST have returned with their first Japanese album in 5 years!

On October 6, NU'EST unveiled all 14-tracks from their 2nd full Japanese album 'Drive' via various music streaming platforms online, also releasing the full MV for their comeback title song, also called "Drive". In the "Drive" MV, the NU'EST members each appear one by one in separate locations, wearing lonely and downcast expressions. Then, one by one, the members cross over into one another's boundaries until they all come together, finding their bright smiles.

Meanwhile, NU'EST's 2nd full Japanese album 'Drive' features Japanese versions of NU'EST's 7th Korean mini album 'The Table' and 8th Korean mini album 'The Nocturne', plus more. The physical album is set to hit store shelves on October 7.

What do you think of NU'EST's first Japanese comeback song in 5 years, "Drive"?

