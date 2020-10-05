Trot singer Kwon Do Woon comes out as gay on his 10th debut anniversary, the first male celeb to come out in 20-years

On October 6, trot singer Kwon Do Woon relayed an official statement through his label Trust Entertainment, in light of his 10th debut anniversary. The statement confirmed that Kwon Do Woon was gay.

He said, "I wanted to speak up as a representative voice of sexual minorities and wanted to open up the prospect of coming out more widelyin the entertainment industry. I hope to continue representing the LGBTQ community in my role." He then also took to his Instagram with the hashtags #Gay #TrotSinger, writing, "I was so surprised to find a flood of news articles about me this morning. Thank you all for your support. I will work harder."

Kwon Do Woon first appeared as a contestant on TBS's 'National College Student Trot Contest' in 2009, earning a total of 3 trophies including the grand prize, the composition prize, and the lyricist prize. He then went on to release his debut album in 2010, promoting actively as a trot singer. He most recently released a dance trot remake of Jang Yoon Jung's "Casanova", and is also greeting viewers as a permanent guest on a YouTube/Naver live radio show, 'NAMOLLADIO'.

Meanwhile, Kwon Do Woon also marks the first ever male celebrity to come out as gay in 20 years, since TV personality Hong Suk Chun in 2000.