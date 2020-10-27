Himchan (formerly of B.A.P) makes official apology for DUI

Himchan (formerly of B.A.P) made an official apology for his recent DUI.



As previously reported, Himchan was booked for causing a DUI accident on October 26. It was reported the former B.A.P member ran his vehicle into guardrails on the side of the road near Dosan-daero in Gangnam. Police discovered Himchan on the scene of the accident, and it's said that his blood alcohol concentration was high enough to have his driver's license revoked. No one was hurt during the accident.



He's now released the following apology:





"Hello, I'm Himchan.



Firstly, I sincerely apologize for the bad news to my fans.



I apologize once again for the controversy caused by yesterday's DUI accident, and I deeply reflect on the disappointment I caused the public over the inappropriate and shameful incident.



I deeply regret and reflect on my drunk driving, and I will faithfully conduct a police investigation if there is any further investigation. I will also live my life self-reflecting after today.



I sincerely apologize for causing concern to my fans who've always supported and cared for me. Drunk driving is an act that should never be done, and it's an act that you can't avoid responsibility for. Once again, I sincerely apologize for causing concern because of this bad incident."

In other news, Himchan recently made a comeback with "Reason of My Life".