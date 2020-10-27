H1GHR MUSIC reveals episode 1 of documentary 'Welcome to the Family'

H1GHR MUSIC revealed episode 1 of the label's documentary 'Welcome to the Family'.



The episode features unseen footage of the H1GHR MUSIC label artists on the music video sets for their recent compilation albums 'RED TAPE: H1GHR' and 'BLUE TAPE: H1GHR', interviews of the artist themselves, and concerts. The label rappers and singers talk about their first impressions of each other as well as how they got to sign with the label co-founded by Jay Park and producer Cha Cha Malone and more.



Watch episode 1 of the H1GHR MUSIC documentary above, and make sure to turn on the English captions.

