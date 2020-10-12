6

Check out the teaser schedule for DKB's 3rd mini album comeback

Brave Entertainment's rookie boy group DKB is returning for the first time in 5 months with their 3rd mini album, 'Growth'!

According to DKB's comeback teaser schedule below, the boys plan on dropping concept images starting on October 14, followed by MV teasers, choreography spoilers, and more, leading up to the full release of 'Growth' on October 26 at 6 PM KST!

Meanwhile, DKB most recently promoted with their 2nd mini album 'Love' earlier this year, garnering attention for their chic performance. Look forward to DKB's 'Growth', coming soon!

