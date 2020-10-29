CL talks about 2NE1 supporting her and BTS's success on the 'Billboard Hot 100' chart

On the afternoon of October 29 KST, CL held an online press conference to mark the release of her new double singles "Hwa" and "5STAR."



During the press conference, CL was asked about how she felt to be the first Korean female soloist to make her place on Billboard's 'HOT 100' list. CL replied, "I was thrilled to see BTS's milestone. When I was young, there was no Asian pop star to make the list. Many should express their own culture but end up just copying. So I thought it would be good to have someone represent."



Then she continued to state, "That's why I began promoting overseas. Now, there are many Asian and Korean artists to are being recognized. I really like the current music industry, where we can express culture."



CL continued to praise BTS for their efforts in pushing beyond the boundaries. CL stated, "This is the case for BTS. They made the boundaries much lighter. I should do diligence on my part too. I know it's going to be hard, but they're really awesome."





Currently, CL is without an agency but is working with a crew. CL stated that she wanted to learn as she stated the reasons for promoting without an agency. She stated, "I wanted to learn. I need to face things head on to learn. Also, I don't think I can learn if I put myself in a certain environment. I learned that a lot of time and energy from numerous people must be invested in order to make one album. I'm very grateful that I was able to learn that. I also chose to stand alone because I wanted to know what I am doing and how things are done. To be honest, I didn't know any better when promoting as a group."





CL also stated that 2NE1 members supported her and had cheered on for her comeback. She expressed her affection towards the 2NE1 members as she stated, "I was always in the position to be supported, but now we can support one another as I started by solo promotion. Now, we give one another strength, no matter what. They give me strength even just by being by my side. I'm just happy to be with them because they're my closest friends."



