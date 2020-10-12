Henry will appear in 'Dramaworld' Season 2

It has been confirmed that singer Henry will appear in the second season of 'Dramaworld,' a comedy-drama that is co-produced by production teams in Korea and the U.S.

'Dramaworld' is a romantic comedy about the adventures that occur when protagonist Claire, an American college student who loves K-drama, accidentally falls into the Korean drama world.

Henry will play the role of Woo Sung, the main character in a Korean drama about a vampire and the tiger tribe.

Other celebrities appearing in the series include Korean actress Ha Ji Won, Korean-American actor Daniel Dae Kim, Reeve Hughson, Sean Richards, and Justin Chon.

Henry is consistently getting his feet wet in the acting industry as he appeared in dramas such as 'Oh My Venus,' and Hollywood films such as 'A Dog's Journey.'