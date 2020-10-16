6

0

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 41 minutes ago

B1A4's CNU proposes in a scene "Like A Movie" for the new teaser photos for the upcoming album 'Origine'

AKP STAFF

B1A4 continues to release more teaser material for their comeback as they release individual teaser photos of CNU.

Previously, the boy group unveiled the individual teaser video of Gongchan. On October 17 at midnight KST, B1A4 unveiled another teaser "Like A Movie". In the teaser, member CNU appears in front of the vintage diner as he kneels to propose. 

B1A4 will be making their comeback on October 19 at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for the release of their album 'Origine,' which includes the title track "Like A Movie."

  1. B1A4
  2. CNU
0 144 Share 100% Upvoted
BTS, Jin
BTS' Jin confirms 'Run BTS!' is coming soon
2 hours ago   2   4,013
GOT7
GOT7 reportedly making a comeback in November
5 hours ago   14   6,865
BTS, Jin
BTS' Jin confirms 'Run BTS!' is coming soon
2 hours ago   2   4,013
GOT7
GOT7 reportedly making a comeback in November
5 hours ago   14   6,865

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND