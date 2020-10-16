B1A4's CNU proposes in a scene "Like A Movie" for the new teaser photos for the upcoming album 'Origine'

B1A4 continues to release more teaser material for their comeback as they release individual teaser photos of CNU.

Previously, the boy group unveiled the individual teaser video of Gongchan. On October 17 at midnight KST, B1A4 unveiled another teaser "Like A Movie". In the teaser, member CNU appears in front of the vintage diner as he kneels to propose.

B1A4 will be making their comeback on October 19 at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for the release of their album 'Origine,' which includes the title track "Like A Movie."