Dawn tests you in black and white inkblot patterns with more 'DAWNDIDIDAWN' concept images

Dawn has released his 3rd set of concept images for his upcoming 1st mini album, 'DAWNDIDIDAWN'.

For this set of photos, Dawn perfects an eerie and psychological mood dressed in a black and white jacket, dotted with inkblot patterns. The musician also delivers an intriguing vibe as the only tainted presence in a pristinely clean, white room, full of white furniture, white decorations, and white lighting.

Dawn's first ever comeback since his solo debut with "DAWNDIDIDAWN" feat. Jessi is set for next week on October 9 at 6 PM KST.