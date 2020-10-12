Black Eyed Pilseung's upcoming new girl group STAYC reveals introductory prologue films of members ISA & Sieun

High Up Entertainment's first official rookie girl group STAYC has kicked off pre-debut teasers, starting with members ISA and Sieun!

High Up Entertainment is a new entertainment agency headed by the hit producer duo Black Eyed Pilseung. Well-known girl group song hitmakers, Black Eyed Pilseung plan on launching their first official, hand-produced girl group this November 12.

Of STAYC's 6-members, today's pre-debut prologue teaser films feature ISA (born 01.23.2002) and Sieun (born 08.01.2001). Many fans know Sieun, who has already debuted as a rookie actress, but this marks ISA's first official appearance ahead of her debut! So far, it looks like STAYC will be maintaining their mysterious, veiled concept before beginning more detailed debut teasers later on.

Check out ISA and Sieun's alluring pre-debut prologue films above and below, and look out for more updates on STAYC (fully 'Star To A Young Culture'), produced by Black Eyed Pilseung!

