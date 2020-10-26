24

Dahyun freaks out everyone with her flexibility in the preview for 'Radio Star' special featuring TWICE

TWICE recently made a successful comeback with their second full-length album 'Eyes Wide Open'. Fans have been waiting for the day this popular girl group makes their comeback, and now they have a new date to mark on their calendars.

On October 26, MBC's variety talk show 'Radio Star' posted a preview of the upcoming new episode that will be a TWICE special. The episode will air on Korean television on October 28 as eight group members will make a special appearance.

During the talk show, each member showed off their hidden talents and talked about the deep things they have never shared before. The girls plan to bring big laughs to the viewers as they mesmerize them with their charms. Fans are especially talking about Dahyun's flexibility in the preview.

Don't miss out on the coming episode of 'Radio Star, ' which will air on Wednesday, October 28, KST.

her face expression dont really look good tho...that pose must be hurt...i hope idols dont go too extreme just to entertain ppl

Weird flex (literally) but ok...🤷🏽‍♀️

