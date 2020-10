CIX confirmed that they were indeed coming back in October.



The group has had a long hiatus with Bae Jin Young being away because of injury. The boys got together as a group for the first time in a long time through 'HELLO, FIX'. The boys performed various songs such as "Movie Star" and "Like It That Way", as well as "Maybe I", "Rewind", "Black Out", and more.

The boys also announced that they would be coming back soon - sometimes in October. Are you excited?