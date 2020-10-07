Chanel shares photos of G-Dragon and Jennie

Recently, BLACKPINK's Jennie and Big Bang's G-Dragon appeared on Chanel's Instagram story to share their impression on the 'Chanel Spring-Summer 2021 Show'.

Now photos of the two celebrities were released as many netizens give their two cents on their fashion on an online community after Chanel shared photos of the two stars. The photos show the two idols adorned with Chanel from head to toe.

Many netizens praised the two celebrities for their fashion senses, while a few stated their dissatisfaction with certain things.

Many netizens stated that Jennie's makeup did not suit her well as it was too dark. Still, the netizens overall liked Jennie's fashion choice of the classic Chanel-style dress she wore.

Netizens' Commented:

"Jennie is so pretty. I think this photo just came out weird. She looked gorgeous in the video."

"I think both of them came out weird in the photo."



"Both photos came out weird. I almost couldn't recognize G-Dragon. I think he aged a bit too."



"I think they're both okay. Jennie looks pretty, and I like her clothes."



"Jennie's make is too dark. It's still pretty, but I think she's prettier with lighter makeup."



"G-Dragon is still the top."



"I think her eye makeup matches her dress. And G-Dragon's fashion is fresh. I think it's good."





